Krishnagiri new bus stand gets its first RO plant ahead of Summer

February 14, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

District MP Dr. A. Chellakumar inaugurated a newly set up RO water purifier at the new bus stand here installed under the aegis of his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Funds on Wednesday.

The stainless steel water purifier, installed at a cost of ₹10 lakh with a round-the-clock water purification mechanism, enables uninterrupted use of the facility by the public. The main bus stand frequented by thousands of commuters did not have a dedicated drinking water facility. With the oncoming summer, the RO plant will help quench the thirst of the commuting public, the MP said.

