Krishnagiri Municipality warns of criminal proceedings against cattle owners running animals astray

January 10, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Krishnagiri Municipality has warned of action against cattle owners letting their livestock astray on the streets of the town here.

According to the municipal administration, enough warning had been issued to the owners of livestock that were found straying on the streets. In an advisory issued by Krishnagiri Municipal Commissioner Sundarambal, cattle let loose on the streets to stray within the town limits of the municipality jurisdiction was long before identified to their respective owners and their owners were “personally warned” against letting loose their cattle.

However, according to the Municipality, despite multiple warnings cattle continue to stray, posing road safety hazards to commuting public and hurdles to traffic movement.

Therefore, any cattle found on the streets, henceforth, will invite criminal proceedings against their owners under respective sections of the penal code, according to the Municipality.