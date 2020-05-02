Krishnagiri man tests positive, being treated in Salem

A 67-year-old Krishnagiri man tested positive for COVID-19.

The man has been admitted to Salem Government Medical College Hospital for treatment as an ‘imported case’.

The man from Nallur with a travel history to Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh is reported to have been infected on arrival.

While the district administration initially stated that the man was from Nallur village in Vepanapalli and was in home quarantine, the health authorities at Salem had claimed the man was picked up from a check-post in Salem.

However, four others who were in contact with the man in Krishnagiri have also been quarantined after they were found to have travelled with him to Puttaparthi. Containment zone has been set up in Nallur, Vepanapalli, Krishnagiri town and in Kaveripattinam.

The four others, including the driver, along with their respective families have been placed in home quarantine.

Krishnagiri continued to be shown as a green district despite the case, with the government claiming that the man was picked up in Salem and not in Krishnagiri.