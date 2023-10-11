Krishnagiri KRP dam nears full capacity, water released; flood alert sounded in five districts

October 11, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A flood alert has been sounded in five districts after the Krishnagiri KRP dam neared its full capacity, and waters were released from the dam’s sluices on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. The reservoir’s water level touched 50.50 feet of its total capacity of 52 feet, on Wednesday morning.

Officials said heavy rains in the Thenpennai catchment areas had increased the inflow into the KRP dam. As of Wednesday morning, the inflow into the dam was 1,114 cusecs, a jump from the 699 cusecs of water the dam received on Tuesday. In the wake of this, 1,176 cusecs of water was released, keeping in mind the reservoir’s safety.

A flood alert has been sounded in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, to people living in low-lying areas along the Thenpennai river.

Heavy rains lashed the parts of the district on Tuesday evening, with Hosur receiving a maximum rainfall of 28.3 mm as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The KRP dam area received 15.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Denkanikotti recording 15 mm.

