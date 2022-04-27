Krishnagiri has maintained zero infections in the last three weeks: Collector

The district has remained free of a single COVID-19 infection consistently in the last three weeks, said Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy here on Wednesday. The district has attained 88.8% vaccination coverage with the first dose of those above 12 years of age and 60.45% vaccination coverage with the second dose.

Speaking to reporters on COVID management by the administration, the Collector said that of the total population of 55,000 in the 12 years to 14 years age category, over 47,520 people have taken the first dose of vaccination registering an 86% vaccination coverage in this category.

Similarly, in the 15 years to 18 years age category, of the total population of 86,800 people, 78,234 people have been vaccinated with the first dose registering 90.01% coverage; and 60,787 people have been vaccinated with the second dose, registering 70.03% of the population in this age category.

In the above 18 years of age category, of the total 15,02,300 population, 13,35,072 people have taken the first dose of vaccination registering 88.8% coverage, and 9,28,540 people have taken the second dose registering 61.81% coverage.

As of date, 59,635 people were infected and 59,265 people had recovered. A total of 370 people had died of COVID, according to the Collector.

A total of ₹2,40,87,500 has been collected towards fines for various COVID related violations in the district.