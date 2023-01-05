ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri has 15.98 lakh voters for 6 Assembly segments

January 05, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy releasing the final electoral roll in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Krishnagiri has a total of 15,98,806 voters as per the final electoral roll that was released for the six Assembly constituencies in the district on Thursday.

There are 7,95,712 female voters, 8,02,803 male voters and 291 third gender.

The final electoral roll has 2,40,524 voters for Uthangarai (Reserved); 2,48,046 voters for Bargur; 2,68,691 voters for Krishnagiri; 2,53,095 voters for Vepanapalli segment; 3,44,351 voters for Hosur; and 2,44,099 voters for Thally segment.

The final electoral roll had inclusion of 27,818 new voters and deletion of 35,168 voters. The final electoral roll will be pasted for public perusal at the Collectorate, taluk offices, Revenue Divisional offices, local bodies, and other government offices and in the 1,880 polling centres in the district.

The final electoral roll was released by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Collectorate.

