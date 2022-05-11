Krishnagiri govt. hospital performs complex surgical procedure on accident victim free of cost

Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital revived a road traffic accident victim, back to health after near-fatal injuries here, at zero costs for the patient, totally covered by the Chief Minister’s Innuyir Kaapom Scheme, according to the hospital administration.

The patient Chennappan, a 60 year-old=man was knocked down from his two-wheeler from the rear by a car. He had suffered blunt injury in the abdomen from an accident resulting in diaphragmatic hernia, spleenic injury, lung contusion and multiple rib fracture.

The doctors at the hospital had carried screenings including CT Scan, USG scan, X-ray, and embarked on a three-hour long surgery. The surgery entailed retrieving the stomach from the thoracic cavity back into abdominal cavity, repairing the damage to the diaphragm, use of implantable cardioverter defribillator to check the heart rhythm.

The patient was later kept in a ventilator under observation for over five days, when he was administered nine units of blood, four units of plasma, one unit of whole blood, two units of PRBC(packed red blood cells). He was later shifted to the observation ward for recovery for 15 days.

The complex surgical procedures and the entire medication and recovery was rendered free of cost, according to the Dean of the medical college hospital Dr.Asokan.