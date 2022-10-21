Krishnagiri govt college cancels conference on ‘spiritualism and nationalism’ after it gets flagged for ‘saffronisation’

A national conference on “Deiveegamum Desiamum – Unarvom Unarthiduvom” (spiritualism and nationalism) that was to be organised by the Krishnagiri government College for Women as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was cancelled following criticism from a section that it was an attempt at “saffronisation” in educational institutions.

The conference was to be on king Raja Raja Cholan, freedom fighter V.O.Chidambaram Pillai, and Neelakanda Brahmachary.

Anantharamakrishnan Senthivel , a law faculty, had taken to Twitter questioning if this was an attempt at inveigling of saffron content in government institutions.

Following this on the day of the event on Friday, the conference was called off.

When contacted, Kannan, Principal, Government Arts College for Women, said, he was unaware of the political connotations of the conference. “Tamil department HoD suggested a conference on Nationalism and literature and I agreed. Last evening, I got a call from the police asking if such a conference was happening. It was later I got to understand that it could mean political association and we do not allow politics in colleges. Hence, we withdrew the programme,” Mr. Kannan said.

Earlier, on October 13, the Government Arts College for Women in Karimangalam in Dharmapuri had sent an invite for a conference on the same theme but focussing on women warriors and Bhakti saints Velunachiyar, Jhansi Rani, Kuyili, Meerabai and Andal.

The invitations for both events in neighbouring districts had among others one common participant - ’Bharat Mata’ Mohan, correspondent, Veer Savarkar Matriculations”.

“The mix of people drawn into this celebration of spirituality and nationalism maps nicely onto the BJP’s resolve to give nationalism a Tamil face,” feels social historian and feminist scholar V.Geetha.

According to her, the phrase ‘Deiveegamum Desiamum’ was coined by Pon Muthuramalinga Thevar, who claimed these were his two eyes.

“But he is not invoked here in the Kongu region. Velu Nachiyar is from his part of the State, and inclusion of Kuyili, from the Dalit community is to part of their strategy to work with more disenfranchised of the Dalit communities.” “They have put together anti-colonial icons and thrown in Meera and Andal that fits into the BJP wooing the non-brahmin Vaishnavites. VOC and Neelakanda Brahmachary are legitimate heirs to the anti-colonial tradition,” says Ms. Geetha.