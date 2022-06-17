Krishnagiri GH’s maintenance association meeting held

The general council of the Krishnagiri government medical college hospital’s maintenance association met at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The meeting was convened under the aegis of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy after more than a decade since its conception. According to the administration, the association was formed with a corpus of ₹1 crore with donations of ₹1 lakh each from 100 donors. The corpus was deposited in the bank with the interest proceeds utilised towards the hospital maintenance.

The association’s registration was not renewed since 2009-10 for over 12 years now, said the Collector. The association was asked to renew its registration and also meet regularly to ascertain the hospital maintenance.