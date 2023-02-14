Krishnagiri GH gets tuberculosis testing machine

February 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A CBNAAT (Cartridge based nucleic acid amplification test ) machine to diagnose tuberculosis (TB) was inaugurated at the Government Medical College Hospital at Bolupalli in Krishangiri.

Introduced in India in 2016, the machine is efficient in the diagnosis of TB of head and neck and detects Rifampicin resistance to provide diagnosis and treatment.

According to the hospital authorities, the machine was set up at a cost of ₹ 27 lakhs.

Inaugurating the CBNAAT test lab, District Collector Deepak Jacob was oriented on its operation and use. Later, Mr. Jacob inspected the inpatient/outpatient registry and asked for the maintenance of computerised records. He also urged the personnel manning the outpatient desk to engage with the public politely. Further, he asked for placing of notice boards announcing various departments outside for the benefit of the public.

Dean G.R. Rajashree was among those present.