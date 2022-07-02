Krishnagiri GH Dean suspended a day prior to his retirement

The Dean of Krishnagiri government medical college hospital, Dr.Asokan, was suspended a day prior to his retirement.

Dr. Asokan was slated for retirement on June 30. However, on June 29, the government issued his suspension order and the following day, issued an order not permitting him to retire.

The action is said to be over discrepancies in the tendering for the purchase of multi-para patient monitor at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where Mr. Asokan served as Dean during his previous stint.