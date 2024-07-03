ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri gets its first care centre for the mentally ill

Published - July 03, 2024 10:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A first-ever emergency care and rehabilitation centre for mental illness was inaugurated here at the government medical college hospital on Thursday. The centre, under the aegis of the National Health Mission, will include a 20-bed facility, with materials for play and recreation; a separate recreation hall, a dining area.

The mental health care centre will have seven staff members including a trainer. Earlier, Collector K.M.Sarayu, while inaugurating the facility, said that the centre was set up with the collaboration of the National and State Health Missions along with the participation of voluntary organisations.

People suffering from mental illnesses who are found roaming the streets will be rescued and admitted for treatment and rehabilitation. Additionally, individuals who are unable to care for their mentally ill family members may also seek support and assistance from the administration through the centre here.

