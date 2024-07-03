GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krishnagiri gets its first care centre for the mentally ill

Published - July 03, 2024 10:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A first-ever emergency care and rehabilitation centre for mental illness was inaugurated here at the government medical college hospital on Thursday. The centre, under the aegis of the National Health Mission, will include a 20-bed facility, with materials for play and recreation; a separate recreation hall, a dining area.

The mental health care centre will have seven staff members including a trainer. Earlier, Collector K.M.Sarayu, while inaugurating the facility, said that the centre was set up with the collaboration of the National and State Health Missions along with the participation of voluntary organisations.

People suffering from mental illnesses who are found roaming the streets will be rescued and admitted for treatment and rehabilitation. Additionally, individuals who are unable to care for their mentally ill family members may also seek support and assistance from the administration through the centre here.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.