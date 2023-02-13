Krishnagiri district to be declared ganja-free soon

February 13, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A board stating, “You are entering Ganja Free –Krishnagiri district – Please help Krishnagiri police in maintaining it,” will adorn the entrance of each of the 2,200 villages of Krishnagiri district soon.

As the State police are turning up the heat on ganja racket across districts, Krishnagiri district is poised to be declared ganja-free in what is seen as a culmination of the crackdown against ganja trade launched four months ago here.

According to Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur, last week, Phase II of the raids were conducted on the properties of 59 persons listed out by the State intelligence who were involved in sales/cultivation. The raids found a bare minimum of 50 g of ganja. This was a significant indicator of the district being rid of the contraband, Mr. Thakur told The Hindu.

Even as the State wide crackdown was launched a year ago, Phase I actively began in November last with the pockets of ganja trade/cultivation being identified village-wise.

Of the 2,200 villages in the district, 53 villages were identified in actively dealing with ganja (22 villages engaged in less than 1 kg trade, and 31 villages, where more than 1 to 2 kg was involved). Intensive raids resulted in the seizure of 20 kg of ganja across the identified villages. “A total of 100 cases were booked, 81 persons arrested, 15 bank accounts frozen after those raids,” said Mr. Thakur.

Entering into Phase III and Phase IV of the mission to keep the district free of ganja, an exclusive history sheeter list of ganja dealers has been drawn up for the first time in the district. “We have listed 112 history sheeters, who will now be monitored continuously,” Mr.Thakur said.

This month, the police are set to hold consultations with local bodies of those villages and put up boards stating “You are entering ganja-free Krishnagiri district – Please help Krishnagiri police in maintaining it.”

Further more, to instil confidence and eliminate leaks, the Superintendent of Police has called for information on any future sale in the villages directly to his mobile number – 94454 37356. “The identity of the informants will be kept confidential and will remain with me,” he said.