Krishnagiri district records five COVID-19 cases
Krishnagiri recorded five COVID-19 cases, while 18 people got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 117 as of Monday. A total of 59,590 cases were reported in the district.. Dharmapuri recorded two fresh cases, while eight persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 58. As of date, a total 36,164 cases were reported in the district. EOM
