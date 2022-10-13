Krishnagiri district monitoring committee reviews works

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 13, 2022 19:37 IST

A. Chellakumar (centre) chairing a meeting in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The District Level Development, Coordination, and Monitoring Committee meeting was chaired here by A. Chellakumar, MP, on Thursday.

Dr. Chellakumar reviewed the works undertaken under the departments of rural development, local administration, Tangedco, town panchayat, agriculture, forest, animal husbandry, and Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board. The works undertaken and its current progress was ascertained.

Earlier, the member of Parliament for Krishnagiri constituency, who is also the chairperson of the District level Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee reviewed the various Union Government schemes. They included a review of MNREGS, PMAY (Grameen); Swacch Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, National Rurban Mission, Adarsh Gram Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyaya Kausalya Grameen Yojana, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and Member of Parliament’s Local Area Development Fund among others. 

The committee also reviewed the various schemes under the agriculture, including Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchay Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana among others. Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy was present.

