Krishnagiri District Judge calls litigants to avail Special Lok Adalats

Published - June 29, 2024 06:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Following on the Supreme Court’s announcement of Special Lok Adalats for arbitration of cases pending before it, Principal District Judge and Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority M. Sumathi Saipriya, in a statement, has invited litigants to avail of the arbitration process.

The special Lok Adalats are proposed to be convened from July 29 to August 3. Litigants with cases pending in the Supreme Court are invited to participate in the process and resolve the litigation amicably. Litigants are allowed to participate online or in person and benefit from the dispute resolution.

The amicable arbitration through the Special Lok Adalat will lead to expeditious resolution of the long pending litigations and also provide a lasting, final judicial resolution; will cut down on expensive litigation fee, lead to refund of court fee, and provide an amicable resolution for parties concerned.

Further details on the Special Lok Adalat and the application process may be ascertained from the Chairperson/Principal District Judge; District Legal Services Authority, Integrated Court Complex, ph-04343-225069; email-dlsakrishnagiri@gmail.com

