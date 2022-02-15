Krishnagiri district announces National Voters’ Day contest

The district administration has announced a massive awareness campaign as part of the 22 nd National Voters’ Day here in the district. The National Voters Day awareness is being galvanised around the slogan “My Vote, My Future: Power of a Vote”. Students of private schools, and government schools, staff of private schools, amateurs and professionals are eligible to participate.

Quiz, podcasts, singing competitions, slogan writing, ad making around the theme of the National Voters’ Day is being organised up to March 15. The contestants may contest under various categories that include students, amateurs, and professionals. The details may be accessed on https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest/

Those contesting may make their submissions through email on voter-contest@eci.gov.in Each contestant is eligible for competing in only one of the above competitions. Singing, video making and slogan writing can be in any of the 22 language recognised by the Indian Government.

The winning entries will be recognised and broadcast under the aegis of the Election Commission of India. The first three awards entail coveted cash prizes under various participating categories.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy urged students and public in the district to participate in the contests with enthusiasm. The contests were to underline the power of a vote as a democratic right and to spread awareness on voting among first time voters.

Mr. Reddy also inspected the EVMs before they were dispatched to respective polling zones in the presence representatives of recognised political parties.