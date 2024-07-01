GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishnagiri district administrative Judge reviews court works

Published - July 01, 2024 10:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court Judge and Krishnagiri District Administrative Judge Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad reviewed the progress of various court infrastructure works here at the integrated court complex.

Justice Prasad inspected the building works under way in the court complex and quality of basic amenities in the presence of Principal District Judge M. Sumathi Sai Priya.

Later, Justice Prasad held consultations with the Public Works Department on the scouting of land for the new court buildings in Hosur and Shoolagiri; the progress of the existing court building works; power supply and water supply, differently-abled friendly ramp facilities in the existing court complex among facilities.

Justice Prasad also held a meeting with the Krishnagiri Bar Association and heard out their grievances.

