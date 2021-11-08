Krishnagiri dist. rolls out scheme to provide free power connections to farmers

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R.Gandhi on Monday issued orders for farm electricity connections in Krishnagiri in pursuance of the State government roll out of 1 lakh power connections.

The beneficiaries include those applied for connections in Pochmapalli, Hosur and Krishnagiri blocks between April 2004 and March 2006; those who have paid up varying amounts on self-financing application schemes up to 2012.

Earlier, distributing the orders to the beneficiaries and addressing the event the Minister said, of the 1 lakh connections, 8,481 beneficiaries would be covered in the district in a phased manner over the course of three years.

The State government had rolled out 1 lakh farm electricity connection scheme and announced the scheme under the Demand for Grants (2021-22) for the Energy Department. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in September 2021,

New farm connections under various categories of free farm power, and self-financed applications with various cut off years upto 2012, were issued here to 127 beneficiaries on the occasion.

Mr.Gandhi also handed over job orders on compassionate grounds to family members of Tangedco employees, who had died during service. Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy was present on the occasion.