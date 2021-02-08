Krishnagiri dist. allocated over 2,600 vehicles under Amma two-wheeler scheme

The district has been allocated 2,633 vehicles under the Amma two-wheeler scheme for 2020-21.
According to an administration release, as of date, only 543 applications have been received and orders issued for subsidy. The remaining 2,090 allocations entails 1,466 vehicles under the general category, 519 under the SC/ST category and 105 vehicles for the differently-abled. The subsidy of 50% or ₹25,000 will be reimbursed immediately upon submission of documents upon purchase of the vehicle.
The applications are being collected panchayat wise from anganwadi workers, noon meal assistants and cooks, workers in garment sector, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, village poverty reduction committee members, SHG members, daily wage earners are among the many others eligible for subsidy under the Amma two-wheeler scheme. Applications under 45 years of age, and whose annual family income does not exceed ₹2.50 lakh are eligible under the scheme.
