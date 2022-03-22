Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri record zero Covid-19 cases
Krishnagiri recorded zero COVID-19 case, while one person got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at seven as of Tuesday. A total of 59,627 cases were reported in the district. Dharmapuri also recorded zero cases, while three persons got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was six. As of date, a total 36,191 cases were reported in the district.
