Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts report nil COVID-19 cases

Special correspondent KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri recorded 0 COVID cases, and 1 person discharged. The total number of COVID cases in the district stood at 3 cases as of Tuesday. A total of 59,634 cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Dharmapuri recorded 0 cases, with 0 COVID cases in the district. As of date, a total 36,191 cases were reported in Dharmapuri. EOM


