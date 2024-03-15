Krishnagiri couple sentenced to three years RI in bank fraud case

March 15, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The CBI Special Court in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced a couple to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh, in a bank fraud case registered in 2007.

Manishankar V.R.S., and Sunanda Manishankar of Krishnagiri, directors of Peoples Reconstruction Movement and Sakthi Woman Federation respectively, had conspired with the then branch manager, Indian Bank, Krishnagiri, for cheating 33 self-help groups (SHGs) under the pretext of of extending loans from 2002 to 2005.

According to the case, a loan of about ₹ 2 lakh each was sanctioned to 131 SHGs, out of which 33 were not functional. The loan amounts were credited into the account of the NGOs and the loan proceeds were further deposited in re-investment plan in the name of both the NGOs. Thereby, a loss of about ₹ 50,26,416 was caused to the bank.

After thorough investigation, the accused were charge-sheeted on September 30, 2009. CBI Public prosecutor Surendra Mohan said that since the then branch manager Thambirajan had died during the trial, the case against him had abated.

Youth gets 20-year-term in POCSO case

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday sentenced man to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl .

The accused, Karunai Maharajan (36), was booked under POCSO Act by the Perur All Women Police after a complaint was lodged against him.

Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan felicitated the investigating officer Sudha Rani and head constable for handling the case effectively.

