Krishnagiri Collector warns of online job frauds

Overseas job aspirants are urged to verify the credentials of the job agents and offers before embarking on any payments or journey abroad. In a press release, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said job aspirants are advised to verify the credentials of agents registered with the Union government.

In view of various complaints of online scams, the administration has flagged overseas job offers from countries such as Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and other countries for the posts of digital sales and marketing executives with a promise attractive pay packages. However, according to the administration, it has come to the knowledge of the authorities that a lot of these unverified job offers end up luring desperate aspirants into online scams once they reach their work destinations. Those unwilling to participate in such scams in the name of work are also subjected to torture, according to the release.

Hence, aspirants are urged to verify the credentials of the job agents, and the companies through the websites of Indian consulate in India and abroad before taking any potentially risky decision.

Any assistance may also be secured from the Tamil Nadu government overseas Tamils Welfare portal or alternatively over phone on 96000 23645; 87602 48625; 044-28515288.