Krishnagiri Collector warns against sale of gutkha

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has warned of action against clandestine sales or dealing in contraband substances here.

Speaking at an event organised by the Department of Food Safety for hotels and traders, the Collector underlined the ban on gutkha and pan masala prevalent in the State and warned of action against violators. Any form of dealing with the banned substances, including transport, possession, sales shall invite punitive action against violators, according to the Collector.

Earlier, the Collector administered an oath to representatives of hotels,eateries and civil society volunteers on food safety and adherence to the ban on substances that led to substance abuse.

Later, the department of food safety also felicitated hotels for best practices that include hygiene and quality in food service. The hygiene rating certificate was given to eight persons and representatives of eateries and restaurants from Hosur and three representatives were issued with FOSTAC training certificate for training in food supervision and monitoring.

He also inspected the special stall to create awareness on anaemia by an NGO.