Krishnagiri Collector warns against illegal breeding of African Catfish

July 11, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KRISNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries Department has warned of criminal proceedings against persons breeding African Cat fish (Clarias gariepinus) that is banned in India.

According to the Department, the freshwater fish feeds on local indigenous fish varieties, breeds fast and are highly invasive, destroying local varieties in a short span of time.

Collector K.M. Sarayu has stated that the alien fish proliferates at a fast rate, has a longevity of eight years and invades water bodies, when it escapes during rain and floods. Once it invades water bodies, their elimination becomes difficult. African Catfish eliminates native varieties, destroying food source and livelihood of fishers.

Persons found breeding African Cat fish will be booked under criminal proceedings. Further, farms seeking to set up aquaculture are called to register with the Department of Fisheries. Details maybe ascertained from the office of Assistant Director of Fisheries, No.24-25, 4th cross, Cooperative Colony, Krishnagiri-635001; phone-04343-235745.

