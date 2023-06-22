Krishnagiri Collector visits petitioner’s house with oxygen concentrator

June 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

When a petition for help at the weekly grievances meeting was submitted by the mother of Chithra, a young woman with severe respiratory disease, the family had least expected the Collector to personally visit their house and provide assistance.

On Thursday, Collector K.M. Sarayu visited the home of Chithra at Ammaneri panchayat here with a 10 ltr oxygen concentrator and an order for monthly assistance of ₹1,500. For the seamless functioning of the oxygen concentrator, the Collector also instructed Tangedco officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the household.

The local primary health centre was instructed to provide medicines on a monthly basis under the Illam Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. Further, 108 ambulance facility was alerted to provide emergency services on call for treatment.

The Collector also instructed the rural development officials to seek a gift deed for laying a concrete road in place of the narrow dirt track to the house of Chithra.

