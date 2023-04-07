Krishnagiri Collector urges public to lodge complaints of animal cruelty

April 07, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

District Collector Deepak Jacob has urged the public to lodge complaints of animal cruelty to the administration. All line departments are instructed to provide necessary support to the SPCA members in discharging their duties to protect animals.

This was underlined at a district level coordination meeting with the line departments and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals held at the Collectorate under the aegis of the Collector who also heads the district chapter of SPCA.

The Collector instructed the police department to book FIR against cases of animal cruelty without delay. He urged the police to provide immediate support to the members of SPCA intervening on cases of animal cruelty, intercepting vehicles overloading with animals and animals made to pull heavy loaded carts.

Schools must ensure lessons on prevention of cruelty against animals were taught and general awareness was created on compassion to animals and prevention of animal cruelty. Chief Education Officer must ensure that schools created such awareness, the Collector said.

Officials of local bodies/district rural development agency/additional collector/assistant director (panchayats) had to provide support to the members of SPCA, when they attempted to move stray cattle in need of treatment in local body jurisdictions including panchayats and town panchayats. Such animals moved to the nearest veterinary clinics and hospitals shall be provided with treatment and the same shall be ensured at the ground level by the assistant directors (animal husbandry) and the chief veterinarians, Mr. Deepak Jacob said.

The Regional Transport Officer shall provide support and intervention, when complaints of overloading of vehicles with cattle are received. Similarly, the RTO is instructed to provide support while taking legal action against vehicles overloading animals inflicting cruelty.

The Collector urged the public to lodge complaints of animal cruelty to the administration on the following numbers: 04344-242592; and 7667575269 for Hosur town; 9445032560 for Hosur block; and 97865 89099 for Krishnagiri block.