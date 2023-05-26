ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri Collector, SP review measures taken to curb sale of illicit and spurious liquor

May 26, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. M. Sarayu chairing a review meeting in Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. M. Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Sarojkumar Thakur reviewed the measures taken to curb sale of illicit and spurious liquor in Krishnagiri.

The Sub-Collector/Revenue Divisional Officer of Hosur and Krishnagiri respectively shall hold periodic reviews with the tahsildars, revenue inspectors, village administrative officers, and village assistants on the monitoring of habitual offenders in their jurisdictions and provide immediate information to the police.

Special attention should be given to the hill villages of Thally, Denkanikottai and Krishnagiri, where sale of fermented wash, country-made liquor is prevalent, the officials were instructed. 

An audit will be done on TASMAC retail outlets to check the sales. Wherever the sales is poor, such areas shall be monitored for circulation of illegal sale, or sale of spurious liquor.

The border check-posts of Krishnagiri will be strengthened with additional personnel to prevent smuggling of liquor from across Karnataka and their transport to other States.  The Collector also urged the police to take action on lane sales of liquor nearby TASMAC outlets or elsewhere.

The public may alert the Deputy Superintendent of Police with tip-offs on illicit liquor on 6374000754 in the district and the identity of the informants shall be guarded and anonymity maintained, the police said.

CONNECT WITH US