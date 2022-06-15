Krishnagiri Collector reviews progress of rural development works

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy reviewed the rural development works on Wednesday.

He ascertained the status of works undertaken for the fiscal 2021-22 under the MP and MLAs constituency development funds; works undertaken under the Namakku Naamae Thittam with the joint participation of the government and the community; works under the school infrastructure development scheme; Jal Jeevan Mission; creation of basic amenities in Adidravidar housing colonies; green housing scheme; Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam; renovation of Samathuvapurams; MNREGS; status of the petitions received under the Chief Minister in your constituency scheme among others.

The Collector urged the officials to expedite the works undertaken under the various schemes without any delays. The housing works undertaken shall be completed within the deadline and the dwelling unit would be handed over to the beneficiaries in a timely manner, Collector told the officials.