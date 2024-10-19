ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri collector reviews monsoon preparedness and disaster response

Published - October 19, 2024 09:13 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting on the northeast monsoon preparedness and coordination was chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu at the Collectorate on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Disaster Management officers—Sub-Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers—were instructed to hold interdepartmental consultations within their respective divisions to ensure effective coordination for monsoon preparedness and response. These divisional-level officers were also tasked with reviewing the arrangements at temporary relief shelters and assessing their readiness to accommodate people in case of emergencies.

Additionally, the officials were asked to organise divisional-level meetings with private institutions, schools and colleges, hospitals, and oil corporations to foster a participatory approach in supporting the administration during disaster response efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tahsildars were instructed to compile a list of vulnerable buildings that are structurally unstable and to prepare evacuation plans for high-risk areas if necessary. A list of 10 first responders will also be prepared for each village to coordinate emergency actions, Collector Sarayu added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials were further directed to ensure the availability of essential machinery—such as earthmovers, tree-cutting equipment, vehicles, diesel generators, sandbags, motor pumps, and inflatable boats—for rescue and relief operations.

The Water Resources Department was instructed to inspect the water bodies and canals under its control, ensuring they are cleared of encroachments and desilted for free water flow. Similarly, local body administrations were asked to review vulnerable areas in their jurisdiction, identify low-lying areas, and desilt adjoining drains to mitigate flood risks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US