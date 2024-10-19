Krishnagiri collector reviews monsoon preparedness and disaster response

A review meeting on the northeast monsoon preparedness and coordination was chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu at the Collectorate on Saturday.

Divisional Disaster Management officers—Sub-Collectors and Revenue Divisional Officers—were instructed to hold interdepartmental consultations within their respective divisions to ensure effective coordination for monsoon preparedness and response. These divisional-level officers were also tasked with reviewing the arrangements at temporary relief shelters and assessing their readiness to accommodate people in case of emergencies.

Additionally, the officials were asked to organise divisional-level meetings with private institutions, schools and colleges, hospitals, and oil corporations to foster a participatory approach in supporting the administration during disaster response efforts.

Tahsildars were instructed to compile a list of vulnerable buildings that are structurally unstable and to prepare evacuation plans for high-risk areas if necessary. A list of 10 first responders will also be prepared for each village to coordinate emergency actions, Collector Sarayu added.

Officials were further directed to ensure the availability of essential machinery—such as earthmovers, tree-cutting equipment, vehicles, diesel generators, sandbags, motor pumps, and inflatable boats—for rescue and relief operations.

The Water Resources Department was instructed to inspect the water bodies and canals under its control, ensuring they are cleared of encroachments and desilted for free water flow. Similarly, local body administrations were asked to review vulnerable areas in their jurisdiction, identify low-lying areas, and desilt adjoining drains to mitigate flood risks.

