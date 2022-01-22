Krishnagiri Collector reviews COVID-19 protocols in industrial units

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy reviewed the COVID-19 protocols followed by the industrial units in the district.

Industrial establishments were directed to make thermal screening mandatory and isolate persons with temperature and symptoms of infection.

The units must also ensure that the workers wore masks and practised physical distancing.

All units were instructed to ensure full vaccination of the workforce and to urge workers to have their families fully vaccinated.

Persons who have completed 39 weeks since the second dose of vaccination are eligible for the booster dose, the Collector said.

The workspaces should have sanitisers and occupancy in the dining rooms should not be over 50% at any given point in time.

Industrial units with over 10,000 sq.ft space were mandated to have their own medical committees and a health inspector to monitor the health of the workers.