Krishnagiri Collector reminisces his medical college days at ‘white coat’ceremony on the new medical college campus

A first year student elated as she received the coveted white coat from Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

It was a momentous occasion for 143 medical college entrants as they were handed out the coveted white coats and stethoscopes that made up their dreams for years at the Government Medical College at Bollupalli in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

The “White Coat” ceremony witnessed Collector V .Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy handing out coats to the first batch of students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector while the campus was new, the faculty were experienced teachers and that the students should take the responsibility of medical education seriously.

A medical doctor himself, the Collector said about 18 years ago, he too was an earnest medical student seated on the first row and that upon completion of his MBBS degree, he took up surgical medicine only to leave it half way to clear his civil services exams. Interacting with the students, the Collector also fondly remembered his medical college professor and the long conversations he had had with him.

One of the students also sketched the Collector’s image and handed it over to him.