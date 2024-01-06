GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishnagiri Collector releases potential linked credit plan

January 06, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Uma launched a potential linked credit plan of ₹23,549.20 crore for 2024–25 here on Friday.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a potential-linked credit plan (PLP) of ₹23,549.20 crore for Namakkal district for the year 2024–25. The PLP forms the basis for finalising the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for banks in the district.

The PLP document was released by the District Collector during the District Level Consultative Committee meeting for bankers on Friday.

Releasing the document, the District Collector advised banks to allocate more targets towards medium and long-term credit in agriculture since there was good potential for farm mechanization, micro irrigation systems, and the Animal Husbandry Sector in the district.

Among the highlights of the sector-wise credit plan, the total credit potential for agriculture, including agriculture infrastructure and allied activities, is estimated at ₹14,456.45 crore, ₹8,034 crore for MSME, ₹32.50 crore for export credit, ₹40.21 crore for education, ₹109.68 crore for housing, and ₹28.50 crore for renewable energy. The informal credit delivery system for support to SHGs/JLGs etc. has been estimated at ₹785.70 crore.

