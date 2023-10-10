Krishnagiri Collector recommends cancellation of licences of 20 firecracker outlets

October 10, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The district administration has written to the Petroleum Explosives and Safety Organisation (PESO), Vellore unit, recommending cancellation of licences of 20 firecracker outlets in Krishnagiri district for various compliance violations.

This is in addition to the cancellation of licences of 48 firecracker outlets in the district in August in the wake of an explosion in an outlet in Krishnagiri that left nine dead and several injured at Pazhayapettai.

District Collector K.M. Sarayu told The Hindu that taluk-level teams headed by Deputy Collector/DRO are conducting periodic joint inspections with the police and other authorities. The first round of inspections in August witnessed issue of show-cause notices to outlets and time was given for compliance.

The cancellation of 48 licences was made on the basis of inspections that led to withdrawal of No-Objection certificate by the police.

The administration has also roped in the association of firecracker retailers for self-regulation and monitoring. “We have instructed the association to organise periodic meetings and monitor outlets to ensure compliance and flag violations,” the Collector said.

Further, the public are also urged to tip-off the administration, wherever illegal outlets are functioning or are found operating without adequate safeguards.

Concerns over the safety of firecracker outlets increased with the explosion in firecracker outlets in Athibelle, on the inter-State border in Hosur claiming 14 lives, majority of whom were from Tamil Nadu.