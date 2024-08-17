GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishnagiri Collector rebuts false information on social media

Published - August 17, 2024 08:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

On Saturday, the district administration put up a large banner rebutting a piece of false information claiming a special camp for applications for Magalir Urimai Thogai was being scheduled at the Collectorate. After news of the misinformation being circulated on WhatsApp was taken to the notice of District Collector K. M. Sarayu, the administration put up a banner outside the Collectorate urging the public not to believe unverified information on social media and land up at the Collectorate with applications. Information will be issued by the government at the appropriate time for the conduct of such camps, and urged the public not to come to the collectorate, the Collector said.

