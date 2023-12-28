GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krishnagiri Collector pitches for heightened surveillance to curb poaching

December 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. M. Sarayu chaired a consultative meeting with the forest department to crackdown on poaching of wildlife using countrymade bombs in Krishnagiri.

Collector K. M. Sarayu chaired a consultative meeting with the forest department to crackdown on poaching of wildlife using countrymade bombs in Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K.M. Sarayu held a consultative meeting with the forest department to combat wildlife poaching at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Forest patrols are being intensified in compliance with the High Court’s directives to curb the use of country-made explosives like Avittukai and mine explosives. These explosives are used for poaching wildlife and to intimidate wild animals during negative human-animal interactions, according to the administration.

On November 5, over 32 country bombs were seized and two persons were arrested during patrols. These raids have been intensified through joint action with the police.

The administration has warned quarries and quarry association representatives against supplying or diverting explosives. The administration further stated that it would seize country-made bombs, snares, and other explosive raw materials, and initiate criminal proceedings against the offenders. 

Further, any suspicious sightings of human movement in the forests shall be immediately communicated to the police. Collector Sarayu has urged the forest department to heighten surveillance in the forests. District Wildlife Warden K. Karthikeyani IFS was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.