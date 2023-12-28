Krishnagiri Collector pitches for heightened surveillance to curb poaching

December 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Collector K.M. Sarayu held a consultative meeting with the forest department to combat wildlife poaching at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Forest patrols are being intensified in compliance with the High Court’s directives to curb the use of country-made explosives like Avittukai and mine explosives. These explosives are used for poaching wildlife and to intimidate wild animals during negative human-animal interactions, according to the administration.

On November 5, over 32 country bombs were seized and two persons were arrested during patrols. These raids have been intensified through joint action with the police.

The administration has warned quarries and quarry association representatives against supplying or diverting explosives. The administration further stated that it would seize country-made bombs, snares, and other explosive raw materials, and initiate criminal proceedings against the offenders.

Further, any suspicious sightings of human movement in the forests shall be immediately communicated to the police. Collector Sarayu has urged the forest department to heighten surveillance in the forests. District Wildlife Warden K. Karthikeyani IFS was present.