HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krishnagiri Collector issues safety advisory ahead of monsoon rain

November 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

  The district administration has issued a series of advisory to the public ahead of the monsoon rain. All houses should be equipped with proper earthing for power transmission and also ensure such earthing is adequately packed and protected from children and animals.

In the advisory, Collector K.M. Sarayu has cautioned the public against standing in the vicinity of pen doors and windows during lightning; they should not fasten livestock to trees or metal poles in the open during rains, delink cable connections to the televisions; and in the event of sparks in power lines, all inflammable substances must be immediately removed from the vicinity at homes.

Transformer repair and damage, and power cuts should be communicated to the Tangedco staff. Public should not attempt to climb electricity poles and if there are sparks or fire in power lines, the public should immediately alert the fire service department on 101 with details of the location.

Any complaints with respect to power cuts shall be communicated to the complaint centre on 94987-94984; Krishnagiri circle – 94458-55436; Pochampalli circle – 94458-55510; and Hosur circle – 94458 – 555458

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.