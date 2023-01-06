Krishnagiri Collector issues guidelines for jallikattu

January 06, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Guidelines for the conduct of Erudhu Vidum festival ahead of Pongal was issued by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy here on Friday.

The coordinators of the event must apply for permission one month prior to the proposed event and the same shall be sent to the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry as directed by the State government, according to the administration.

Further, the bull owners shall submit their bulls to fitness test, which is slated to commence from January 10, in all government veterinary hospitals and clinics. Bulls shall not be permitted to contest without a fitness certificate.

The bulls brought to contest will be permitted only upon verification of the fitness certificate bearing the photo of the animal and duly attested by the verifying government doctor.

The owner of the bull and a helper will be permitted entry into the arena, and the entrants shall submit proof of double vaccination for COVID-19 along with RT-PCR taken two days prior to the event.

The owner and the helper shall also register their names along with photo identification at the time of registration of the animal.

The total capacity of the arena shall be filled with not more than 150 persons and is duly organised in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

All standard operating protocols shall be followed by the officials, coordinators and participation, the Collector said.