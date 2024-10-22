Krishnagiri Collector issues advisory against fake medical college website

District Collector K.M. Sarayu has issued a release debunking a fake portal link in the name of the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and has cautioned students and parents against falling for the portal’s claims.

The portal in the name of the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and MGR Medical College Hospital had mimicked the medical college portal with a fake order for 2024-25 naming two students with their NEET ranks and also displaying bank details for payment of “fees”.

The Collector has issued an advisory cautioning the public against falling victim to the scam.