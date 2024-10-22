GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krishnagiri Collector issues advisory against fake medical college website

Published - October 22, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K.M. Sarayu has issued a release debunking a fake portal link in the name of the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and has cautioned students and parents against falling for the portal’s claims.

The portal in the name of the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and MGR Medical College Hospital had mimicked the medical college portal with a fake order for 2024-25 naming two students with their NEET ranks and also displaying bank details for payment of “fees”.

The Collector has issued an advisory cautioning the public against falling victim to the scam.

Published - October 22, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.