Krishnagiri Collector invites entries for tourism award

August 03, 2022 18:23 IST

The Krishnagiri district administration has invited enteries from various stakeholders from the travel and tourism industry for the annual State tourism award to be given as part of World Tourism Day.

The awards will be presented to various tour operators, airlines, accommodation units, restaurants, tour guides, and other tourism enterprises contributing positively to the tourism climate in the State.

The awards are being given under 15 different categories including best inbound tour operator, domestic tour operator, best travel partner, airline partner, best accommodation, best restaurant, best niche tourism operator, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation star performer, best adventure tourism and camping site operator, best meetings incentives conferences and exhibition organiser, best social media influencer, best tourism guide, best advertisement of Tamil Nadu, best tourism promotion publicity material, best educational institution for tourism and hospitality.

District Collector has invited all stakeholders to apply for the awards under the relevant categories. The applications may be downloaded or filled online from www.tntourismawards.com. The last date for submission of forms is August 26.

The first edition of the awards will be presented on the World Tourism Day on September 26, 2022.