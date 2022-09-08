Krishnagiri Collector inspects various development works in Kaveripattinam

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
September 08, 2022 19:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected development works under way in Nagojanahalli town panchayat in Kaveripattinam here. Works to the tune of ₹3.14 crore is under way in the town panchayat, according to the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the solid waste management programme, waste segregation at source and sewerage water treatment infrastructure is being set up at a cost of ₹2.44 lakh.

According to the administration, over two tonnes of biodegradable waste is generated daily. The biodegradable waste will be processed for a 45-day period to be converted into manure and will be distributed to farmers.

Similarly, a special plant for treatment of sewerage waste is also being set up. About 80% of works have been completed for both plants. The Collector inspected the progress of the works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also inspected the new integrated health centre being set up at a cost of ₹15 lakh in select streets in Kaveripattinam.  Under the MLA’s local area development fund of ₹25.50 lakh, overhead tanks, borewells and restoration of unused borewells are being set up, according to the administration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Collector also inspected the works in Sekkurakuttai lake being implemented at a cost of ₹20 lakh, which includes embankments, and discharge canals. Dr. Reddy directed the implementing agencies to expedite the works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app