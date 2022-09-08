Krishnagiri Collector inspects various development works in Kaveripattinam

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected development works under way in Nagojanahalli town panchayat in Kaveripattinam here. Works to the tune of ₹3.14 crore is under way in the town panchayat, according to the administration.

Under the solid waste management programme, waste segregation at source and sewerage water treatment infrastructure is being set up at a cost of ₹2.44 lakh.

According to the administration, over two tonnes of biodegradable waste is generated daily. The biodegradable waste will be processed for a 45-day period to be converted into manure and will be distributed to farmers.

Similarly, a special plant for treatment of sewerage waste is also being set up. About 80% of works have been completed for both plants. The Collector inspected the progress of the works.

He also inspected the new integrated health centre being set up at a cost of ₹15 lakh in select streets in Kaveripattinam. Under the MLA’s local area development fund of ₹25.50 lakh, overhead tanks, borewells and restoration of unused borewells are being set up, according to the administration.

The Collector also inspected the works in Sekkurakuttai lake being implemented at a cost of ₹20 lakh, which includes embankments, and discharge canals. Dr. Reddy directed the implementing agencies to expedite the works.