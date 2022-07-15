Krishnagiri Collector inspects SHGs under Magalir Thittam

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the various entrepreneurial ventures of Self- Help Groups under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission here on Friday.

He also interacted with the women of Narikuravar community, who had formed an SHG and made bead neckpieces for livelihood in Thippanahalli village in Billanakuppam panchayat here in Vepanapalli.

Later, he interacted with the members of Gandhi Coconut producers Group constituted by women in Kooliyam village in Banganahalli panchayat here. The SHG leased out coconut trees and procured coconuts. A subsidy of ₹2 lakh was given to the SHG. The Collector also visited Anjalam village in Osahalli panchayat, where he interacted with Kurinji paddy producers group. Earlier, the Collector inspected the block commercial centre in Vepanapalli.