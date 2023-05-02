Krishnagiri Collector inspects infrastructure works

May 02, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

Collector Deepak Jacob inspected various works under way in Krishnagiri municipality jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Mr. Jacob inspected the Old bus stand, new bus stand, Chinnaeri, Paaparapatti lake and the toilet facilities at the bus stand. He also inspected the storm water drains for drainage of water, and instructed the officials to desilt the storm water drains. Similarly, instructions were issued to the officials to ensure that the sanitary conditions of the toilets of the bus stand are maintained well.

He also inspected the library construction works being implemented at a cost of ₹1.15 crore under the Kaliganar’s Urban Development Scheme. Earlier, the storm water drains to the approach roads was also asked to be desilted to ensure water flow.

Inspecting the Chinneri lake, that is being proposed for beautification, Mr. Jacob instructed the Commissioner to update the detailed project report for a revised estimate to be forwarded to the government. The new bus stand was inspected and officials were directed to whitewash the bus stand, and also follow coherent parking of buses and location of shops inside the bus stand.

Mr. Deepak Jacob later inspected the fencing and beautification works undertaken at Paaparapatty Dasakavundan lake at a cost of ₹79 lakh.