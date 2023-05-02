ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri Collector inspects infrastructure works

May 02, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Deepak Jacob inspected various works under way in Krishnagiri municipality jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Mr. Jacob inspected the Old bus stand, new bus stand, Chinnaeri, Paaparapatti lake and the toilet facilities at the bus stand.  He also inspected the storm water drains for drainage of water, and instructed the officials to desilt the storm water drains. Similarly, instructions were issued to the officials to ensure that the sanitary conditions of the toilets of the bus stand are maintained well.

He also inspected the library construction works being implemented at a cost of ₹1.15 crore under the Kaliganar’s Urban Development Scheme. Earlier, the storm water drains to the approach roads was also asked to be desilted to ensure water flow.

Inspecting the Chinneri lake, that is being proposed for beautification, Mr. Jacob instructed the Commissioner to update the detailed project report for a revised estimate to be forwarded to the government. The new bus stand was inspected and officials were directed to whitewash the bus stand, and also follow coherent parking of buses and location of shops inside the bus stand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Deepak Jacob later inspected the fencing and beautification works undertaken at Paaparapatty Dasakavundan lake at a cost of ₹79 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US