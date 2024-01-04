ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnagiri Collector inspects anganwadi centre

January 04, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected the Integrated Child Health Services anganwadi near Pazhayapettai on Thursday.

Ms. Sarayu inspected the attendance register, health mix, ingredients for preparing noon meals, drinking water, and toilet upkeep.

Weight and height registry, the distribution of 25 gm of health mix for the children, and updating of the nutritional indicators of the children in the Poshan tracker maintained by the centre were also checked.

The Collector instructed the staff to augment learning outcomes through songs and educational tools and ensure that the food given to the children are cooked with utmost care.

