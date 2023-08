August 05, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Collector K.M.Sarayu handed over a solatium to the bereaved family of Santhosh, who was among the killed in the crane crash in Maharashtra early this week.

In the wake of the accidents and deaths, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had announced a solatium of ₹.3 lakh to the families of the victims. On Saturday, the Collector handed over a cheque for the solatium of ₹.3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief fund to Ruby, the wife of Santhosh at their residence in Boganapalli.