Krishnagiri Collector embarks on heritage walk seeking a place on tourism map

April 29, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Kaanathakka Krishnagiri – a tourism initiative to map tourist spots was launched by Collector Deepak Jacob by embarking on a heritage/archeology walk of sorts to Mallasandram to wall graffiti and hero stone sites here on Saturday.

With the stated objective of mapping the tourism potential of the district, the walk was the first step to explore the archeological sites that the district is known for.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Deepak Jacob said, the walk will be a work in progress, where weekly walks are proposed to keep up the momentum of exploration of one’s own history and geography. One of the goals is to involve public as stakeholders in knowing the history and geography of their own district, roping them in, piquing public curiosity and enrolling them as stakeholders.

For the Collector a new-comer himself to the district, the walk was an attempt at understanding the places and their historic significance, given that Krishnagiri is home to hills and some of the exquisite forts.

There are forts, archeological sites, hundreds of Hero stones, unique topography, forests and also three-state junction, where the three states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh meet, Mr.Jacob said.

The walks would initially map these places of interest and would also call upon the public to highlight their knowledge of their neighbourhoods that may have historic and tourist value. All the information will be updated onto the tourism circuit page of the district website.

This was to basically map all the places of interest in Krishnagiri. Such walks tend to create greater awareness of the local habitat, helps create a data base of sites that could be marketed for tourism potential. Such information can be uploaded on the district website under the tourism circuit page, said Mr.Jacob.

Weekly activity through walks will draw more like-minded people and introduce them to Krishnagiri in its truest sense, hoped the Collector.