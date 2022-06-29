Krishnagiri Collector chairs southwest monsoon preparedness meeting
Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy chaired a disaster management meeting to ascertain the inter-departmental preparedness ahead of the southwest monsoon at the Collectorate.
The meeting sought to take stock of the preparedness to prevent and mitigate any monsoon related disaster.
The line departments were directed to coordinate and ensure removal of encroachments in all water bodies, and porampoke.
All district-level officials should make available their contact numbers, and email ids for seamless transmission of information and communication between departments and with the public. All departments were directed to coordinate and preempt the monsoon related challenges and take preventive action.
In addition, a 24-hour control room is in operation and is reachable on toll free number 1077, and 04343-234444.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.