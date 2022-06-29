Krishnagiri Collector chairs southwest monsoon preparedness meeting

Krishnagiri Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at a disaster management meeting at the Collectorate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy chaired a disaster management meeting to ascertain the inter-departmental preparedness ahead of the southwest monsoon at the Collectorate.

The meeting sought to take stock of the preparedness to prevent and mitigate any monsoon related disaster.

The line departments were directed to coordinate and ensure removal of encroachments in all water bodies, and porampoke.

All district-level officials should make available their contact numbers, and email ids for seamless transmission of information and communication between departments and with the public. All departments were directed to coordinate and preempt the monsoon related challenges and take preventive action.

In addition, a 24-hour control room is in operation and is reachable on toll free number 1077, and 04343-234444.